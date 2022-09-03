Gross GST collection drops in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Odisha recorded around 17 per cent (pc) growth in gross GST collection in August, the rate has not been impressive as compared to the previous months and also other big states.

The gross GST collection last month was `3,883.9 crore as against `3,316.55 crore in the same month last year. Among the big states, Karnataka posted a growth rate of 29 pc, followed by Kerala 26 pc, West Bengal 25 pc, Maharashtra 24 pc, Bihar 23 pc and Jharkhand 20 pc.

The growth in gross GST collection in the State was 32 pc in June, 24 pc in May and 28 pc in April. The August growth rate was, however, better than that of July when only one per cent was recorded as the State had collected `3,652 crore against `3,615 crore in June.

The progressive gross GST collection from April to August was `20,366.77 crore against `16,977.92 crore in the corresponding months last year with a growth rate of 19.96 pc.Odisha has recorded a growth of 6.62 pc in State GST (SGST) with collection of `1,019.81 crore in August as compared to `956.47 crore in the same month last year. The progressive collection of SGST was `6,267.93 crore in the last five months.The total collection of VAT from petrol and liquor was `933.62 crore last month while it was `884.22 crore in August 2021. The growth rate stood at 5.59 pc.

Collection from petroleum products was `750.11 crore and `183.51 crore from liquor. There was also a growth of 18.37 pc in professional tax with a collection of `21.72 crore in August up from `18.35 crore in the same month last year. In June, when the State had recorded the highest 32 pc growth in gross GST collection, the rate was 45.27 pc in SGST collection, 53.88 pc in VAT and 26.14 pc in professional tax.

A senior official said, 20,269 new taxpayers have been bought under the GST fold during the current financial year till August.

