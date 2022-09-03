Home Cities Bhubaneswar

ILS launches ‘clean coast safe sea’ campaign

Director of ILS Prof Pulak K Mukherjee said people will be made aware of sustainable use of marine resources, reduction in sea pollution and segregation of waste at home through the campaign.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Friday launched ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ (clean coast safe sea) campaign at Bateshwar beach in Ganjam district in order to improve ocean health through awareness.

The 75-day citizen-centric initiative spearheaded by Ministry of Earth Sciences in partnership with Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change aims at improving coastal and ocean health through community participation. Director of ILS Prof Pulak K Mukherjee said people will be made aware of sustainable use of marine resources, reduction in sea pollution and segregation of waste at home through the campaign.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp