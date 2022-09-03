ILS launches ‘clean coast safe sea’ campaign

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Friday launched ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ (clean coast safe sea) campaign at Bateshwar beach in Ganjam district in order to improve ocean health through awareness.

The 75-day citizen-centric initiative spearheaded by Ministry of Earth Sciences in partnership with Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change aims at improving coastal and ocean health through community participation. Director of ILS Prof Pulak K Mukherjee said people will be made aware of sustainable use of marine resources, reduction in sea pollution and segregation of waste at home through the campaign.

BHUBANESWAR: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar on Friday launched ‘Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar’ (clean coast safe sea) campaign at Bateshwar beach in Ganjam district in order to improve ocean health through awareness. The 75-day citizen-centric initiative spearheaded by Ministry of Earth Sciences in partnership with Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change aims at improving coastal and ocean health through community participation. Director of ILS Prof Pulak K Mukherjee said people will be made aware of sustainable use of marine resources, reduction in sea pollution and segregation of waste at home through the campaign.