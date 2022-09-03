Orissa HC orders security for advocate to furnish bail of under-trial prisoners

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Friday directed SP, Khurda to provide necessary escort or security to advocate AK Nayak so that he can file a bail bond with Judicial Magistrate First Class, Tangi to secure the release of two under-trial prisoners (UTPs).

The high court had granted bail to UTPs Pramod Jena and Sunita Mallik on August 16. Accordingly, the JMFC fixed the conditions for bail, directing the UTPs furnish a bail bond of `30,000, supported by two sureties of the same amount along with documents relating to identification such as RoR, Aadhaar or land receipt.

But Nayak had returned to the high court alleging he was prevented by some persons, claiming to be members of Tangi Bar Association, Khurda, from approaching the JMFC from submitting the bail bond. Owing to this, the JMFC could not accept the bail bong and the UTPs are still languishing in prison. Taking note of the matter, a division bench of Justice S Talapatra and Justice MS Sahoo said, “As we understand the situation around the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class-cum Gramyanayalaya, Tangi is not conducive for discharging the duty by an advocate representing the UTPs.”

“If advocate AK Nayak is again resisted while approaching the said court to furnish the bail bond in order to obtain release of the petitioners, there shall not be any obstruction, if any, that shall be removed. If the counsel for the petitioners does sense that there may be obstruction, he would report to the SP, Khurda. In the alternative, even before visiting the said court, he may request the SP, Khurda to give escort so that he can protect the liberty of his clients,” the bench observed.

