Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Police in a fix over ‘false’ applications

The Commissionerate Police is in a fix as it has received 100 applications from clubs and youth associations in the city for immersion of Budha Ganesh idols in the third and last phase.

Published: 03rd September 2022 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police is in a fix as it has received 100 applications from clubs and youth associations in the city for immersion of Budha Ganesh idols in the third and last phase. The Mahanagar Budha Ganesh Puja Committee has demanded the police to initiate action against clubs that have submitted false applications for immersion.

The administration has decided to allow immersion of around 1,700 idols of Lord Ganesh in three phases on September 4, 11 and 18. Pandals that have installed simple Ganesh idols have been allowed immersion on September 4. While Ananta Brata Ganesh puja committees have been allowed immersion on September 11, the Budha Ganesh committees can do so on September 18.

As per tradition, idols of Budha Ganesh are generally taken for immersion after offering of ‘Ditiya Ghanta’. But as the ‘Ditiya Ghanta’ falls on September 18, some Budha Ganesh puja committees have moved the Orissa High Court seeking permission for immersion on September 25. The matter is sub-judice.

Meanwhile, around 100 clubs and youth associations have applied to Commissionerate police seeking permission for holding immersion ceremony in the third phase. The clubs and youth associations are believed to have taken the false plea due to unavailability of DJ sound systems, band parties and folk dance troupes to accompany the processions during the first and second phase immersion ceremony. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp