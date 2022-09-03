Police in a fix over ‘false’ applications

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Commissionerate Police is in a fix as it has received 100 applications from clubs and youth associations in the city for immersion of Budha Ganesh idols in the third and last phase. The Mahanagar Budha Ganesh Puja Committee has demanded the police to initiate action against clubs that have submitted false applications for immersion.

The administration has decided to allow immersion of around 1,700 idols of Lord Ganesh in three phases on September 4, 11 and 18. Pandals that have installed simple Ganesh idols have been allowed immersion on September 4. While Ananta Brata Ganesh puja committees have been allowed immersion on September 11, the Budha Ganesh committees can do so on September 18.

As per tradition, idols of Budha Ganesh are generally taken for immersion after offering of ‘Ditiya Ghanta’. But as the ‘Ditiya Ghanta’ falls on September 18, some Budha Ganesh puja committees have moved the Orissa High Court seeking permission for immersion on September 25. The matter is sub-judice.

Meanwhile, around 100 clubs and youth associations have applied to Commissionerate police seeking permission for holding immersion ceremony in the third phase. The clubs and youth associations are believed to have taken the false plea due to unavailability of DJ sound systems, band parties and folk dance troupes to accompany the processions during the first and second phase immersion ceremony.

