Special POCSO court judge dies by suicide

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a shocking incident, a senior judicial officer died by suicide after hanging himself in his official residence here on Friday. The deceased Subas Kumar Bihari was the judge of Special POCSO Court, Cuttack.The 49-year-old judicial offcer hailed from Bhubaneswarpur in Jajpur district.

He was residing with his wife and two daughters in the official quarter at CDA-Sector-9 within Markat Nagar police limits. Bihari, who was scheduled to preside over the court on Friday after the two-day holidays, was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on the ground floor of the double-storied building by his wife and staff. They rushed him to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Markat Nagar police station IIC Beauty Mohanty said his wife had gone to Bhubaneswar to drop their two daughters who are studying in the Capital city. On returning at around 12 pm, she found the main gate of the building locked from the inside. She entered the quarter by breaking open the gate lock with the help of some staff and found him hanging from a plastic rope.

“On being informed by the private hospital at about 1.50 pm, we rushed to both the spots and conducted an investigation with the help of police scientific team at his residence. The dead body has been sent to SCB MCH for postmortem and an unnatural death case has been registered,” said Mohanty. Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that the exact reason behind the judge taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and investigation is on.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

