Collectors told to expedite voter ID-Aadhaar linking

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani has asked collectors to expedite the linking of the Aadhaar numbers with voter ID and complete the correction of the voter list within the deadline. After a review, Lohani said only 55.4 per cent (pc) voter IDs have been linked to their Aadhaar number. Barring five districts, the performance of the rest of the districts is not satisfactory.

Nabarangpur topped the chart with around 75.73 pc voter IDs getting linked with Aadhaar number, followed by 72.97 pc in Malkangiri, 69.46 pc in Kalahandi, 68.69 pc in Angul and 66.44 pc in Sonepur.

Most of the tribal-dominated districts have performed better and the CEO appreciated the Collectors and their staff for proactive efforts. Of the 3,25,61,980 voters, Aadhaar number has been linked with 1,80,37,928 voter IDs so far.

The Election Commission has stressed the linking of voter ID cards with the Aadhaar cards of voters, so that the duplication, caused by the registration of the same person in more than one constituency, or, more than once in the same constituency, will be weeded out.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of linking in the urban areas of the State, Lohani advised the districts to generate awareness among voters for the linking process and encourage young voters for online linking through the mobile app.

The CEO also directed collectors to distribute voter cards of new voters through India Post by September 15 positively and speed up work for the addition of new voters.

