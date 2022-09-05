Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Collectors told to expedite voter ID-Aadhaar linking

The CEO also directed collectors to distribute voter cards of new voters through India Post by September 15 positively and speed up work for addition of new voters.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Aaadhar Card (File Image for representational purpose)

Image used for representation (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sushil Kumar Lohani has asked collectors to expedite the linking of the Aadhaar numbers with voter ID and complete the correction of the voter list within the deadline. After a review, Lohani said only 55.4 per cent (pc) voter IDs have been linked to their Aadhaar number. Barring five districts, the performance of the rest of the districts is not satisfactory.

Nabarangpur topped the chart with around 75.73 pc voter IDs getting linked with Aadhaar number, followed by 72.97 pc in Malkangiri, 69.46 pc in Kalahandi, 68.69 pc in Angul and 66.44 pc in Sonepur.

Most of the tribal-dominated districts have performed better and the CEO appreciated the Collectors and their staff for proactive efforts. Of the 3,25,61,980 voters, Aadhaar number has been linked with 1,80,37,928 voter IDs so far.

The Election Commission has stressed the linking of voter ID cards with the Aadhaar cards of voters, so that the duplication, caused by the registration of the same person in more than one constituency, or, more than once in the same constituency, will be weeded out.

Expressing concern over the slow pace of linking in the urban areas of the State, Lohani advised the districts to generate awareness among voters for the linking process and encourage young voters for online linking through the mobile app.      

The CEO also directed collectors to distribute voter cards of new voters through India Post by September 15 positively and speed up work for the addition of new voters.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CEO Aadhaar numbers voter ID
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp