Home Cities Bhubaneswar

New system to check foul smell at Bhubaneshwar's micro composting centres

The BMC has constructed 34 MCCs and plans another 10 MCCs by March next year for disposal of waste generated locally at ward level. 

Published: 05th September 2022 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the foul stench emanating from the ward-level micro composting centres (MCCs) making life miserable for the residents in the nearby areas, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to adopt the aerated composting technique to check the odour in the waste processing units.

Officials inspect honeycomb
structured frames in waste
pits | Express

Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body has decided to go for bottom aeration of the pits for better odour management in the MCCs. Under this process honeycomb structured frames are placed at the bottom of the pit for better circulation of air during the composting process, he said.

The Commissioner said using the technique they will also be able to collect leachate, the major cause of foul smell in the MCCs, from the pits and dispose of it scientifically. The leachate percolating from the compost material will be collected in a tanker through pipes and will be shifted to treatment facilities.The civic body has already begun using this technology in a newly set up MCC.

Deputy Commissioner for Sanitation Suvendu Sahoo said all the existing MCCs and the upcoming ones will use the bottom aeration technique. The method is also cost-effective as only Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 is required to set up the system in a pit.

BMC officials said that based on the recommendations of a technical committee that had visited the MCCs in the city earlier this year, the civic body is also mulling use of turbofan, EM (effective microorganism) solution for composting and other advanced technologies to prevent foul smell at the units.  

The BMC has constructed 34 MCCs and plans another 10 MCCs by March next year for disposal of waste generated locally at ward level. Currently, the MCCs are processing 200 tonne of waste every day and the civic body wants to double it in the future.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Micro Composting Centres BMC
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp