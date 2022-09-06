Nursing student dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sep 5: A 23-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel within Airfield police limits on Sunday. The victim, a native of Balangir district. ended her life by hanging in her hostel in Jamukoli. She had appeared the first year examinations recently and was reportedly under financial stress after her father’s demise a few years back. In a note found on the spot, the victim has not held anybody responsible for her death.

She is survived by her mother and four sisters. In abother incident, Bharatpur police on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old man from his residence in Kalinga Nagar. Initial investigation suggests the man died by suicide. The deceased, a native of Ganjam district, used to sell concrete well rings and was reportedly under financial stress.

In yet another development, Nandankanan police recovered the body of an unidentified man close to railway line near Kalajhari village. The body had injury marks. Efforts are on to establish the victim’s identity.



(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

BHUBANESWAR: Sep 5: A 23-year-old nursing student allegedly died by suicide in her hostel within Airfield police limits on Sunday. The victim, a native of Balangir district. ended her life by hanging in her hostel in Jamukoli. She had appeared the first year examinations recently and was reportedly under financial stress after her father’s demise a few years back. In a note found on the spot, the victim has not held anybody responsible for her death. She is survived by her mother and four sisters. In abother incident, Bharatpur police on Monday recovered the body of a 27-year-old man from his residence in Kalinga Nagar. Initial investigation suggests the man died by suicide. The deceased, a native of Ganjam district, used to sell concrete well rings and was reportedly under financial stress. In yet another development, Nandankanan police recovered the body of an unidentified man close to railway line near Kalajhari village. The body had injury marks. Efforts are on to establish the victim’s identity.(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)