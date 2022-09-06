Two arrested for harassing woman

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda police arrested a lawyer of Banapur court in Khurda and his son for allegedly harassing his daughter-in-law over dowry.The 24-year-old woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Balugaon on Thursday night.

Basing on the complaint of the victim’s brother, the police arrested her husband Pritam Hota and father-in-law Arun Kumar on Saturday.The woman’s brother Gopal Chandra Panda alleged in the complaint that she had appeared for assistant section officer examination in Puri on August 27.She returned to her house on August 29.

