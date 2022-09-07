Agri-business course in BJB

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJB Autonomous College will offer a new course - Masters in Agri Business Management - from the new academic session of 2022-23.The Higher Education department on Tuesday notified the course will be run in self-financing mode (public private partnership) for the duration of two years. While it will have 48 seats, the course fees have been fixed at Rs 60,000 per annum.

For this purpose, the BJB Autonomous College has signed an MoU with a private agency YOURS Trust at a revenue sharing ratio of 30:70.While the college will provide space for running the course, the third party will fund the course.

The department sources said the course has to be affiliated to Utkal University as per the UGC guidelines for autonomous colleges. Utkal University also runs a Masters in Agri Business Management course in PPP mode which is one of the most sought after courses in the university.

BHUBANESWAR: The BJB Autonomous College will offer a new course - Masters in Agri Business Management - from the new academic session of 2022-23.The Higher Education department on Tuesday notified the course will be run in self-financing mode (public private partnership) for the duration of two years. While it will have 48 seats, the course fees have been fixed at Rs 60,000 per annum. For this purpose, the BJB Autonomous College has signed an MoU with a private agency YOURS Trust at a revenue sharing ratio of 30:70.While the college will provide space for running the course, the third party will fund the course. The department sources said the course has to be affiliated to Utkal University as per the UGC guidelines for autonomous colleges. Utkal University also runs a Masters in Agri Business Management course in PPP mode which is one of the most sought after courses in the university.