Corruption slur on college principal

Alleging that she has been embezzling college funds, they said the local fund audit of the institution has not been done for over a decade and if done, would reveal the misappropriations.

Published: 07th September 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Higher Education department on Tuesday directed an inquiry against the principal of Maharishi College of Natural Law here following allegations of corruption and high-handedness levelled against her by staff and faculty members of the institution.

In a letter to the Commissioner of the department, the staff of the college alleged that principal Nalini Prava Mohapatra has been demanding bribe from all of them for clearing their salaries on time and threatens punitive action if they do not pay up. Alleging that she has been embezzling college funds, they said the local fund audit of the institution has not been done for over a decade and if done, would reveal the misappropriations.

