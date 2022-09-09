Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cook held for creating minor girl’s fake ID in Bhubaneswar

Former cook of a religious institution was arrested for allegedly creating fake Facebook and Instagram IDs of a minor girl using her morphed photographs.

Published: 09th September 2022 10:04 AM

BHUBANESWAR: Former cook of a religious institution was arrested for allegedly creating fake Facebook and Instagram IDs of a minor girl using her morphed photographs.

“The accused, Parikshit Nayak (35) of Balimi in Dhenkanal district earlier worked as a cook at the institution along with a few other school hostels in the city,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh.

Police said Nayak came in contact with the victim while working in her school hostel. He obtained her photographs from social media and morphed them before creating fake Facebook and Instagram IDs in her name.

The cyber police station here registered a case under sections 419, 469, 323 and 509 of the IPC, sections 66E, 67A, 67B of the IT Act and section 12 of the POCSO Act.

