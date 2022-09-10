Baliyatra from Nov 8 to 16, Chief Secretary reviews preparations in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Baliyatra fair at Cuttack will be held from November 8 to 16 this year.

Reviewing preparations for the festival on Friday, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the event will be held while strictly adhering to guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal.

The State government has allocated Rs 15.35 crore for organising the festival. A large number of handloom and handicraft artisans will participate in the festival which celebrates Odisha’s maritime culture.

The Chief Secretary directed officials of various line departments to complete various tasks including the construction of road at the Baliyatra ground near Gadagadia ghat, traffic regulation, parking lots, earmarking of land for stalls, electrical works and sanitation ahead of the festival.

Mahapatra also asked Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials to install drinking water tanks and mobile bio-toilets at different points on the Baliyatra ground for the convenience of the visitors. He directed local power authorities to use cables to supply electricity to the stalls that would come up on the ground. Proposals to introduce water sports in Mahanadi and adventure sports like desert safari during the event were also discussed.

Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Madhusudan Padhi said this year more performing arts troupes will be provided for the festival by the department.

BHUBANESWAR: The annual Baliyatra fair at Cuttack will be held from November 8 to 16 this year. Reviewing preparations for the festival on Friday, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said the event will be held while strictly adhering to guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal. The State government has allocated Rs 15.35 crore for organising the festival. A large number of handloom and handicraft artisans will participate in the festival which celebrates Odisha’s maritime culture. The Chief Secretary directed officials of various line departments to complete various tasks including the construction of road at the Baliyatra ground near Gadagadia ghat, traffic regulation, parking lots, earmarking of land for stalls, electrical works and sanitation ahead of the festival. Mahapatra also asked Cuttack Municipal Corporation officials to install drinking water tanks and mobile bio-toilets at different points on the Baliyatra ground for the convenience of the visitors. He directed local power authorities to use cables to supply electricity to the stalls that would come up on the ground. Proposals to introduce water sports in Mahanadi and adventure sports like desert safari during the event were also discussed. Additional Chief Secretary, Odia Language, Literature and Culture department Madhusudan Padhi said this year more performing arts troupes will be provided for the festival by the department.