Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BPSPA awarded as the best training institution by MHA

Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in Bhubaneswar has been recognised as the best training institution among states and awarded the Union Home Minister’s Trophy. 

Published: 10th September 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

BPSPA chief Arun Sarangi with the award

BPSPA chief Arun Sarangi with the award

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in Bhubaneswar has been recognised as the best training institution among states and awarded the Union Home Minister’s Trophy. 

In the investiture ceremony organised at Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla presented the Union Home Minister’s Trophy and Scroll to BPSPA Director and ADG (Training), Arun Kumar Sarangi.  

BPSPA was adjudged as the best police training institute among all the States in gazetted officers category for the year 2020-2021.  

The Union Home Minister’s Trophy was announced in January 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biju Patnaik State Police Academy best training institution Union Home Minister’s Trophy Arun Kumar Sarangi Ajay Kumar Bhalla
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp