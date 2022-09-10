BPSPA awarded as the best training institution by MHA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) in Bhubaneswar has been recognised as the best training institution among states and awarded the Union Home Minister’s Trophy. In the investiture ceremony organised at Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla presented the Union Home Minister’s Trophy and Scroll to BPSPA Director and ADG (Training), Arun Kumar Sarangi. BPSPA was adjudged as the best police training institute among all the States in gazetted officers category for the year 2020-2021. The Union Home Minister’s Trophy was announced in January 2022.