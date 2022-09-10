Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Now police officers can recommend names for Good Samaritan reward in Odisha

The Good Samaritan Policy was introduced in the State to recognise and encourage people to save and assist accident victims during the first hour of road mishaps termed as ‘Golden Hour’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police officers can now endorse and recommend saviours of road accident victims for cash rewards under the Good Samaritan policy of the State government. Earlier, only doctors were authorised to recommend people for the reward. 

As per clause 21 of the policy, government hospital doctors not below the rank of assistant surgeons, who receive accident victims, were authorised to recommend names of Good Samaritans to the respective RTOs for reward.

“The government has approved the proposal and amended clause 21 of the policy. Now doctors not below the rank of the assistant surgeon or police officials - IO/IIC can recommend names of Good Samaritans for reward,” said an official of STA. As per the policy, people coming to the rescue of accident victims will be suitably rewarded to encourage other citizens to come forward and help road accident victims by admitting them to hospitals.

While the State government has been providing a cash reward of Rs 2,000 as an incentive in each case since 2018, the Centre has recently announced to extend assistance of Rs 5,000 to each Good Samaritan for saving the life of a victim.  Deaths can be reduced by 50 per cent if the victim gets assistance within the golden hour.

Man beaten to death

A 32-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by some miscreants at the Unit-8 area in the Capital City on Friday night. The man was taken to Capital Hospital where he succumbed. to injuries Police sources said a few anti-socials attacked the victim with sticks over personal enmity. Meanwhile, the police said they have launched an investigation into the matter and efforts are on to nab the accused.

