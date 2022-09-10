Odisha: 100-feet long 'flag' trouble for 11th-century Lingaraj temple

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Lingaraj temple administration has landed itself in a soup for allowing the hoisting of a 100-feet long flag on the ‘kalasha’ over Dadhinauti (crown) of the ancient shrine.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which is in charge of the conservation of the 11th-century temple, was not consulted before Samatha sevayats put up the massive flag on the Dhadhinauti which had developed cracks in the past, on Thursday.

Secretary of Brahmana Nijog Biranchi Narayan Pati informed that a devotee had donated the flag to the temple and paid Rs 250 to the temple office for hoisting it atop the pinnacle of the 180 feet-high shrine.

After collecting the fees, the temple administration allowed the hoisting of the flag.

However, the issue was highlighted by senior servitors of the temple belonging to various Nijogs who said conservationists associated with the temple should have been consulted and ASI permission taken before the flag was hoisted.

“Wind was extremely strong yesterday and vibrations generating from such a huge flag may have been detrimental to the structural safety of the temple,” he said. Usually, flags are changed every day at the temple. “Jagannath temple in Puri has specific norms about the length of the flag that is hoisted on the shrine. Similar norms should be put in place for Lingaraj temple too,” said Kamalakanta Badu, a senior servitor of the temple. After being pointed out, the flag was taken down on Friday.

ASI officials said no permission was sought from it before hoisting of the massive flag. If vibrations caused by the flag had any impact on the Dadhinauti, it needs to be examined, they said. Servitors hoisting the flag atop the ‘kalasha’ have time and again pointed out that the Dadhinauti has developed cracks. The structure was repaired in 2015 by the ASI.

