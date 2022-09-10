Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM felicitates NEET-UG State topper Priya Somadutta Nayak

Published: 10th September 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Priya Somadutta Nayak, a student of city-based SAI International School, who topped the State in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG - 2022, was felicitated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Friday.

Priya who scored 705 out of 720 marks figured among the top-50 rank holders in the prestigious entrance test. With 99.997 percentile he was All India Rank 39 in the exam. The youngster said he had been studying for nearly 10 hours a day and was preparing for the NEET UG for the last two years.

