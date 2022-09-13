Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar to host Durga Puja at 178 pandals

Bhubaneswar Mayor says BMC doesn't have any mandatory Covid restrictions for this year

Published: 13th September 2022

Durga Puja

Representational Image. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Capital all set to celebrate Dussehra in a grand way after two year’s of Covid break, will host Durga Puja at 178 pandals this year, informed Mayor Sulochana Das.Das who chaired a coordination meeting with Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other line departments said, “The Puja will be organised by 178 pandals. This will be more than the Cuttack city where the number of pandals this year is 173.”

“The festival this year will be celebrated with all pomp and grandeur as there will be no restrictions on public darshan like the last two years because of Covid-19,” she said.Das, however, clarified that though BMC doesn’t have any mandatory Covid restrictions, devotees will be encouraged to follow Covid safety norms and wear mask to protect themselves and others from the spread of the virus. The Mayor said as part of the celebrations, cultural programmes at Puja pandals will be allowed till night.  

A coordination meeting of Puja Committees with Commissionerate Police and BMC had already been held this month, while Monday’s meeting focused on coordination among line departments such as Watco, TPCODL, R&B, PHEO and other divisions to ensure hassle-free and smooth Puja this year.Issues pertaining to roads, drains, sanitation activities, public toilets and food safety were also discussed in the meeting. Both the Mayor and Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange asked the officials concerned to speed up road and pothole repair work.

BMC sanitation wing was asked to step up measures and draw plans to keep the areas clean during Puja, while Kulange also asked officials of TPCODL and fire services to ensure prevention of accidents due to short-circuit or fire. The BMC Commissioner said an SOP will be released soon for the smooth conduct of Puja celebrations. The civic body will also take help of corporators to monitor services and traffic issues in their areas.

