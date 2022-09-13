Ghanshyam Dash scholarship amount gets hiked

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation (BIPF) on Monday announced increasing the Prof Ghanashyam Dash Scholarship for Higher Education to Rs 6 lakh per recipient from this year onwards. The annual scholarship is awarded to six meritorious students (domicile of Odisha) to facilitate higher education in the fields of engineering, medicine and liberal arts across India.

CEO of BIPF Shaifalika Panda said the scholarship provides an opportunity to students from marginalised backgrounds to strive towards their aspiration. The scholarship was instituted in 2005 by IMFA in the memory of historian late Prof Ghanashyam Dash, father of late Ila Panda.

