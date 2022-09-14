Economic Offences Wing busts IT refund scam in Bhubaneswar, arrests one

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A major Income Tax refund scam allegedly being operated from Delhi NCR area has been busted by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Bhubaneswar. The EOW wing has arrested Neeraj Singla (28), a resident of Faridabad in Haryana in this connection and brought him to the Capital on a three-day transit remand.EOW officials said the accused is a Chartered Accountant (Intermediate) and one of the main conspirators and beneficiaries of the TDS refund fraud.

They said the accused owns several dubious firms/companies such as All India Transport Services, CKS Acoustics and GDS Associates. He along with his other associates, mainly chartered accountants having knowledge about internet and the loopholes in the system allegedly ran this scam by forging documents and identity of other companies.

