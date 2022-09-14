Home Cities Bhubaneswar

President appoints Chakradhar Tripathi as new VC of Central University of Odisha

The post has been lying vacant since July 2021 after the death of incumbent VC Prof I Ramabrahamam.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The President of India Droupadi Murmu has appointed Prof Chakradhar Tripathi of Visva Bharati as the Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha (CUO) at Koraput.Notifying this on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education said that the appointment has been made as per the Statute 2 of the Central Universities Act, 2009 for a period of five years. The post has been lying vacant since July 2021 after the death of incumbent VC Prof I Ramabrahamam.

Tripathi is a faculty member of Hindi in Visva Bharati. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said his primary aim will be to recruit faculty members for the CUO which is running with just 11 per cent of sanctioned faculty strength. “Since recruitment takes a minimum of 6 to 8 months, guest faculties will be roped in from reputed higher education institutes for CUO,” said Tripathi.

