Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Contractors who fail to provide pedestrian infrastructure on roads have to pay fine in Odisha

They will have to provide pedestrian crossing facilities every two km on stretches of highways under their jurisdiction passing through inhabited areas.

Published: 15th September 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |AP)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Construction agencies/contractors will have to pay hefty fines for failing to provide adequate infrastructure for pedestrians on new roads to be built in the State.

In a bid to reduce exposure of non-motorised transport users to motorised vehicular traffic and bring down fatalities, the Odisha government is all set to amend its motor vehicle rules. 

The Odisha Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules, 2022 will ensure regulation of activities and access of non-motorised transport and pedestrians to public roads and national highways. As per the proposed amendment, regional transport officers (RTOs) will regulate activities relating to vulnerable road users within their jurisdiction and there will be provisions of infrastructure for pedestrians such as cross-ways, subways and foot over bridges at the design stage. 

A fine equivalent to one per cent of the total contract amount has been proposed to be mandatorily imposed upon contractors in cases where new roads do not have adequate infrastructure for pedestrians. The fine amount will be deposited with the State Road Safety Fund.

The lead agency on road safety will have to ensure that road owning departments and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) demarcate designated street space for pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised users such as footpaths, cycling tracks and foot over bridges on all roads and highways in the State.

They will have to provide pedestrian crossing facilities with every two km on stretches of highways under their jurisdiction passing through inhabited areas. The lead agency, police, road owning departments and NHAI will be responsible for identifying roads where private vehicle movement should be prohibited and such designated roads will be transformed into ‘pedestrian only’ zones. 

Cycling paths and footpaths in all new and upgraded roads in the State especially in high-density residential areas and major places of employment will be demarcated as required under the Odisha State Road Safety Policy for the safety of vulnerable road users.

The road-owning departments and NHAI will demarcate slow zones/special speed zones for pedestrians on all roads, especially residential and areas designated as black spots, and restrict the entry of heavy vehicles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
motor vehicle rules Construction agencies adequate infrastructure for pedestrians Odisha Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Rules 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp