Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Drug peddler held, ornaments worth over Rs 14L seized in Bhubaneswar

Jatni police then raided Sahoo’s house and seized 310 gram gold and 450 gram silver ornaments.

Published: 15th September 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police launched a crackdown against the drug trade in the city and arrested a brown sugar peddler while seizing gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 14 lakh from him. The police received information that Sushant Kumar Sahoo of Kusumati village was selling brown sugar at Madhusudan Nagar in Jatni.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid, arrested Sahoo and seized 11.80 grams of brown sugar along with Rs 1.22 lakh cash from him. Jatni police then raided Sahoo’s house and seized 310-gram gold and 450-gram silver ornaments.

According to police, he had procured the ornaments through the money obtained by selling brown sugar. “A case has been registered against Sahoo. A financial investigation will also be launched against him,” police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
drug trade brown sugar peddler
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
WPI inflation eases to 12.41 per cent in August
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Can government explain how territory 'given' to China will be retrieved, asks Rahul
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Safe to consume milk from Lumpy Skin Disease-infected cattle, says IVRI official
Security personnel use tear gas to disperse BJP supporters from the Howrah Bridge during their 'Nabanna Abhijan' (March to Secretariat). (Photo | PTI)
Violence during 'Nabanna Chalo': Four arrested so far, BJP accuses Mamata government of 'curbing' democracy in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp