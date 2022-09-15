Drug peddler held, ornaments worth over Rs 14L seized in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police launched a crackdown against the drug trade in the city and arrested a brown sugar peddler while seizing gold and silver ornaments worth over Rs 14 lakh from him. The police received information that Sushant Kumar Sahoo of Kusumati village was selling brown sugar at Madhusudan Nagar in Jatni.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid, arrested Sahoo and seized 11.80 grams of brown sugar along with Rs 1.22 lakh cash from him. Jatni police then raided Sahoo’s house and seized 310-gram gold and 450-gram silver ornaments.

According to police, he had procured the ornaments through the money obtained by selling brown sugar. “A case has been registered against Sahoo. A financial investigation will also be launched against him,” police said.

