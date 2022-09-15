Drug trade: Couple accused of murder held from Ganjam

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The couple accused of killing a 37-year-old man in a busy area of the city on September 9 was nabbed by Bhubaneswar police while fleeing to Tamil Nadu in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The two had cleverly escaped the murder scene and from the clutches of a gathering by claiming that they were planning to report the victim P Subhrat Rao to the Capital Police station for extortion, police said.

On September 9, Rao was bludgeoned to death by Ranju Naik (35) and her 30-year-old husband Kanha Naik in Narayan Basti slums. He had allegedly attacked Ranju’s sister Jhunu Nayak a few days back after she refused his extortion demands. Kanha and Ranju were visiting their village in the Ganjam district during that time.

When the couple returned to Narayani Basti, Rao again demanded money from them. Upset over the incident, the couple murdered Rao, said Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh. Ranju and Kanha were planning to flee to Tamil Nadu or Kerala but were nabbed from Tarasing police limits in Ganjam.

Ranju was earlier selling drugs but opened a betel shop after being released from jail a few months back, police claimed. Further investigation into the matter is continuing, the DCP added.

