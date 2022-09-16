Eatery in Bhubaneswar flouts BMC order

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday drew flak from different quarters after a famous roadside hotel near Doordarshan Kendra here allegedly started business within 24 hours of cancellation of its food registration.

The civic body had cancelled the registration of Kishore Bhaina hotel, famous for its mutton and other non-veg dishes, on grounds of poor hygiene and sanitation and imposed penalty on the eatery on Wednesday. The civic body reportedly found food colour, expired sauces and stale crabs at the hotel.

However, the civic body received complaints of the hotel running its business and faced strong criticism for ‘poor enforcement.’ An official from BMC’s health and food safety wing, however, said that an enforcement team went to the spot at around 3.30 pm but couldn’t fine anyone. He said the civic body will also find out on what ground the hotel resumed business on the day.

“The hotel only had food registration issued to street vendors with annual business of `12 lakh or less. The hotel owner on various platforms has informed about his daily business. The civic body will also look into it,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a BMC led by Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange also raided around 20 hotels, eateries and food joints and sealed four of them over poor hygiene and sanitation and not having trade licence on Thursday.

