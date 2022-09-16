Odisha police initiate workshop for Mahila and Sishu desk officers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As crimes against women and children remain a cause of concern, Odisha Police will soon organise a two-day workshop here for the officers of Mahila and Sishu desk officers. During the event, two booklets comprising the latest legal provisions for protection of women and children will be released for the officers of Mahila and Sishu desks.About 608 police stations in Odisha have Mahila and Sishu desks and they are manned by a sub-inspector (SI) or an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer.

“In the workshop, the officers will be instructed on ways to assist a woman complainant if she needs any legal help, medical assistance or if she is facing problems in availing compensation. A total of four such workshops have been planned in different places of the State in the coming days,” said DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal.

BHUBANESWAR: As crimes against women and children remain a cause of concern, Odisha Police will soon organise a two-day workshop here for the officers of Mahila and Sishu desk officers. During the event, two booklets comprising the latest legal provisions for protection of women and children will be released for the officers of Mahila and Sishu desks.About 608 police stations in Odisha have Mahila and Sishu desks and they are manned by a sub-inspector (SI) or an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) rank officer. “In the workshop, the officers will be instructed on ways to assist a woman complainant if she needs any legal help, medical assistance or if she is facing problems in availing compensation. A total of four such workshops have been planned in different places of the State in the coming days,” said DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal.