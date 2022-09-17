Dengue menace turns acute in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue menace in the State capital has turned acute. The situation is such that the city’s main government healthcare institution, Capital Hospital, is now overburdened with patients. Officials said the number of dengue patients admitted to the hospital is at present double the existing bed strength. While the hospital has 15 dengue beds, around 35 patients are undergoing treatment there.

Around 30 to 40 persons with dengue symptoms are visiting the hospital daily. However, hospital director Laxmidhar Sahoo said in most cases, the infection is mild and the patients are being released in three to four days of getting admitted. Hospital officials said the recent surge in cases has also led to rise in demand for platelets.

While sources claim the number of dengue cases in the city has breached the 2,000 mark, official figure, as on September 15, remains around 1,900. Half of the cases were reported in the last 20 days. “The cases that used to hover around 50 to 60 a day have increased to around 100. Niladri Vihar, Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur areas are the worst affected,” said an official.

Despite BMC’s source reduction drive and dry day initiative during monsoon there is no end to spurt in number of cases in Niladri Vihar area that has breached the 300 mark. Similarly Nayapalli reported 189 cases till Thursday, while number of cases in Chandrasekharpur remains around 50. Damana, BDA Colony, Sailashree Vihar, Rasulgarh, Laxmisagar and Unit VI area of the city have also been categorised as dengue-prone areas.

Additional district urban public health officer Antaryami Mishra said considering the situation the number of dengue volunteers has been increased to 40 from the existing 20 by the Health department this month. He said ASHA workers, BMC Swachh Sathis and health wing teams have also been engaged for source reduction and awareness drives across the city.

BHUBANESWAR: Dengue menace in the State capital has turned acute. The situation is such that the city’s main government healthcare institution, Capital Hospital, is now overburdened with patients. Officials said the number of dengue patients admitted to the hospital is at present double the existing bed strength. While the hospital has 15 dengue beds, around 35 patients are undergoing treatment there. Around 30 to 40 persons with dengue symptoms are visiting the hospital daily. However, hospital director Laxmidhar Sahoo said in most cases, the infection is mild and the patients are being released in three to four days of getting admitted. Hospital officials said the recent surge in cases has also led to rise in demand for platelets. While sources claim the number of dengue cases in the city has breached the 2,000 mark, official figure, as on September 15, remains around 1,900. Half of the cases were reported in the last 20 days. “The cases that used to hover around 50 to 60 a day have increased to around 100. Niladri Vihar, Nayapalli, Chandrasekharpur areas are the worst affected,” said an official. Despite BMC’s source reduction drive and dry day initiative during monsoon there is no end to spurt in number of cases in Niladri Vihar area that has breached the 300 mark. Similarly Nayapalli reported 189 cases till Thursday, while number of cases in Chandrasekharpur remains around 50. Damana, BDA Colony, Sailashree Vihar, Rasulgarh, Laxmisagar and Unit VI area of the city have also been categorised as dengue-prone areas. Additional district urban public health officer Antaryami Mishra said considering the situation the number of dengue volunteers has been increased to 40 from the existing 20 by the Health department this month. He said ASHA workers, BMC Swachh Sathis and health wing teams have also been engaged for source reduction and awareness drives across the city.