Four squads to check food quality in Bhubaneswar ahead of Dussehra celebrations

Published: 17th September 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 04:08 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ahead of Dussehra, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed four squads to crack down on food vendors, roadside eateries, food joints, restaurants and hotels flouting food safety and sanitation norms.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said enforcement activities will be intensified to ensure every food vendor and hotel owner follows food safety and licence norms. The enforcement squads will also raise awareness among the street vendors and hotel and restaurant owners to comply with the health and hygiene standards and keep their premises clean as per BMC’s guidelines.  

“As there will be huge demand for sweets and street food during the festive season, our food safety officers have been asked to carry out enforcement activities in advance,” Kulange said.  He said the drive is important as the city will also witness huge footfall of tourists from across the globe during the upcoming world cup hockey and football events.

