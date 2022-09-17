Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Integrate Aadhaar services with Mo Seva Kendras: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra

The State has 5,923 MSKs at block, panchayat and ward level.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Friday urged the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to integrate Aadhaar related services with Mo Seva Kendras (MSKs) so that people in remote pockets can get enrolled and make changes in Aadhaar data.

Speaking at an event on simplifying the use of Aadhaar, organised jointly by UIDAI and the State government here, Mahapatra emphasised on door-to-door visits for enrolment of newborns, old and infirm people, who cannot visit Aadhaar centres.

The Chief Secretary advised the UIDAI to keep on updating Aadhaar data and biometric impressions periodically, particularly the biometric of babies and children, so that the data on Aadhaar portal does not get obsolete over a period.

Stating that use of Aadhaar authentication in public distribution system, paddy procurement, farmer welfare schemes like Kalia, different types of scholarships and disbursement of benefits under various social security schemes has yielded amazing results in Odisha, Mahapatra advised to undertake intensive awareness on benefits of updated Aadhaar card.

With Aadhaar registration in the age group of 18 years and above reaching 100 per cent in Odisha, Chief Executive Officer of UIDAI Saurav Garg said the State is a leading and robust user of Aadhaar data. He said district level committees would be formed for monitoring the use and enrolment of Aadhaar, which is a key identifier of inclusive growth.

The State has 5,923 MSKs at block, panchayat and ward level. These centres are gaining rapid popularity and the number of people using the facilities is rising.

