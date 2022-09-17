Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Kishore Bhaina hotel in Bhubaneswar razed for flouting norms

The eatery had become the talk of the town in the recent years after it was featured by several food vloggers on different platforms, especially YouTube.

Debris of Kishore Bhaina hotel near Doordarshan Kendra | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The decades-old Kishore Bhaina hotel in the city was razed to the ground by a team of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for encroaching upon government land and operating even after its food registration was cancelled.

A joint enforcement team of BMC and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) demolished the famous roadside shanty near Doordarshan Kendra that had earned a name for its mutton curry and other non-veg dishes. The eatery had become the talk of the town in the recent years after it was featured by several food vloggers on different platforms, especially YouTube.

BMC officials said the eatery had to be evicted as its owner continued to operate on Thursday despite BMC’s instruction to not do so after its food registration was cancelled for poor hygiene and sanitation. A penalty was also imposed on the hotel.

Meanwhile, the owner of the hotel and workers alleged that the demolition was carried out without any prior notice. However, senior authorities of BMC, said announcement was made through loudspeaker prior to the eviction.

“During Wednesday’s raid, we even had advised the hotel owner to get a food licence and improve hygiene and sanitation before resuming business,” an official of the civic body said.  The BMC had sealed the hotel on Wednesday after food colour, expired sauce and stale crab meat were found at the place during a raid.

