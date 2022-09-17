Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha woman duped of Rs 8 lakh in online relationship

As per the complaint, the woman had received a friend request on Instagram from a youth named Ahmad Daniel in July.

Published: 17th September 2022 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 04:27 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A 29-year-old woman of Bidanasi in the city was allegedly lured into an online relationship and duped of around Rs 8 lakh by cyber fraud. The matter came to fore after the victim filed a complaint with Cuttack Cyber Police on Thursday.  As per the complaint, the woman had received a friend request on Instagram from a youth named Ahmad Daniel in July.

Daniel had shared his pictures and claimed he was from Scotland and worked in London as a ship manager.  Daniel and the woman became friends and started chatting frequently. As their relationship became strong, Daniel asked her for picture and permanent address on the pretext of sending some gifts.

Later, Daniel sent pictures and videos of the gifts including a gold chain, a bracelet, shoes, a bag and USD 20,000. He shared the details of a courier service and told her that she would have to pay Rs 50,000 towards delivery charges. “A sum of Rs 7.95 lakh was deposited to the fraudster’s bank accounts in eight transactions,” said Cyber Crime Cell IIC Chandrika Swain.

