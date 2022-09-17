Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik from Bhubaneswar wishes PM Modi with 1,213 ‘chai’ cups

Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Friday created a sand sculpture by using 1,213 clay tea glasses on the Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Published: 17th September 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Friday created a sand sculpture by using 1,213 clay tea glasses on the Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.
For the five feet high sculpture, he used five tonne sand besides the clay glasses. Sudarsan has been creating unique sculptures every year on the Prime Minister’s birthday. “I have used clay glasses to showcase the journey of PM Modi from a tea seller to being the Pradhan Sevak of India,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp