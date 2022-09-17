Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik from Bhubaneswar wishes PM Modi with 1,213 ‘chai’ cups

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Friday created a sand sculpture by using 1,213 clay tea glasses on the Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

For the five feet high sculpture, he used five tonne sand besides the clay glasses. Sudarsan has been creating unique sculptures every year on the Prime Minister’s birthday. “I have used clay glasses to showcase the journey of PM Modi from a tea seller to being the Pradhan Sevak of India,” he said.

BHUBANESWAR: Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik on Friday created a sand sculpture by using 1,213 clay tea glasses on the Puri beach to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday. For the five feet high sculpture, he used five tonne sand besides the clay glasses. Sudarsan has been creating unique sculptures every year on the Prime Minister’s birthday. “I have used clay glasses to showcase the journey of PM Modi from a tea seller to being the Pradhan Sevak of India,” he said.