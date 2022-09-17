Suryakiran’s breathtaking spectacle on Bhubaneswar sky

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

A 17-year-old youth, Bharat Patnaik, said he was delighted after  witnessing the enthralling performance of the team.

Spectators enjoying the fly-past of Suryakiran team I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sky over the State Capital came alive with the roar of nine Hawk MK 132 aircrafts on Friday as Suryakiran team of Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed its breathtaking manoeuvres over Kuakhai river at Jaipatna. Over 70,000 people had gathered on the banks of the river to witness the spectacle comprising high and low altitude aerobatics. The show started with a fly-past by the team followed by a high altitude manoeuvre and descent in composite formation. The team showcased formations like flying upside down, crossing each other from opposite directions, diamond, barrel roll and others.

The spectators eagerly clicked photographs and recorded videos of the red and white painted aircraft during the show which lasted around 20 minutes. Several in the crowd also shouted patriotic slogans.
Governor Ganeshi Lal, the chief guest of the event, said the show was a celebration of our success, joy, pride, empowerment and security. “I will be glad if anyone from my family joins the IAF”, he added.Suryakiran team’s commentator Flight Lieutenant Ridhima said the air shows are being held in various parts of the country to motivate the youths to join the armed forces.    

A 17-year-old youth, Bharat Patnaik, said he was delighted after  witnessing the enthralling performance of the team. “The air  show was very motivating and it has further fuelled my interest to join the Indian Air Force,” he said. Air Officer-Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command Air Marshal DK Patnaik, and other senior IAF officials were present.

