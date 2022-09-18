Natural history museum in Odisha beats pollution with creativity

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: From creating exhibit models using bio-degradable and recyclable materials and waste to turning its premises into an environment-friendly campus, the Regional Museum of Natural History (RMNH), Bhubaneswar is encouraging visitors as well as institutions to go green by showcasing its own deeds.

The museum spread over six acre in the heart of the City is one of the first and few plastic-free campuses in the City and manifests how people and institutions can beat plastic pollution with a little dedication and creativity. Accordingly, the museum has started abandoning use of plastic exhibits and has been building display models using bio-degradable and recyclable materials and wastes such as paper mache, jute, old clothes, biodegradable tape, waste wood and plywood, clay, iron nails and wires.

Museum officials said the unique initiative has already helped the museum to avoid over 900 kg of plastics in the last three years. Besides, building these models using composite bio-degradable wastes, a first-of-its-kind initiative by any museum in the Country, has even proven to be lasting and cost effective.

“The models are as strong as other resin and fibre models and have an estimated life span of 7 to 10 years. These models also cost about 1/10th of the models made using plastic and fibre. The best part is these bio-degradable models can be discarded anytime without causing any harm to the environment. They can also be recycled and reused as many times as one wants,” said scientist in-charge of RMNH Bhubaneswar, Gaurav.

In order to restrict use of plastic and fibre to bare minimum and avoid mixing of micro-plastics, the RMNH has also developed bio-degradable adhesive using vinegar, cornflour, glycerin and water for its use in the model making. The museum which so far has created bio-degradable and recyclable waste models of a life-size African silverback gorilla, giraffe, Komodo dragon and sting ray is now working on an actual size hippopotamus model as well as a 23-feet long salt water crocodile, recorded in Bhitarkanika National Park in the past.

