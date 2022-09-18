Rape accused marries victim in special jail in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A rape accused under-trial prisoner in the Jharpada special jail here has married the survivor. The accused Akash Nayak had been in jail for the last over two years. A case under various sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered against him for allegedly raping the victim in September 2020. She was a minor then.

Nayak had impregnated the victim and refused to marry her. The girl gave birth to a girl who is two years old now. Nayak’s lawyer Laxmipriya Dash recently held discussions with her client and the former agreed to marry the victim. Dash also took up the matter with the woman’s family members and convinced them to get her married to Nayak.

The family members of the victim and Nayak requested the court in separate letters to give permission for the marriage. ADJ-cum-Special Court under POCSO Act on September 6 issued an order allowing Nayak to marry the victim.

