BMC renews efforts for bio-mining project

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After convincing the Daruthenga villagers for transportation of city’s waste to Bhuasuni for 10 more months, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has now renewed its efforts to pursue villagers for the bio-mining project which it wants to start from this year to clear the waste lying there for over a decade.

A team of BMC led by Municipal Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange held a meeting with the villagers two days back and asked the agencies finalised to take up the bio-mining work in the area to give a presentation about the work and help them understand how it will restore the place to its originality.“A detailed presentation will be given to the villagers about the project to seek cooperation from them in this regard,” said Deputy Commissioner for sanitation Suvendu Sahoo.

BMC officials said village representatives will also be included in monitoring of the project to ensure its proper implementation. Through bio-mining, the waste that has been lying for years at the dumpyard will be exposed to bio-organisms and to air and sun to allow the biodegradable waste to decompose naturally. Whatever non-biodegradable material is left will then be processed separately for different purpose. The BMC has planned to invest Rs 103 crore for the project to process 16 lakh tonne waste at the site. At least 2,000 tonne of waste will be processed at the site on a daily basis.

