Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays stone for teachers training centre

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday laid the foundation stone for a teachers’ training centre to be constructed in the Capital City at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

The CM laid the foundation stone while attending the foundation day of the Odisha Adarsh Vidyalay Sangathan here. The training centre will have facilities for stay of 100 teachers and an auditorium with a sitting capacity for 300 participants.

He also inaugurated ‘BAJRA’ scheme on the occasion. Under the scheme, the teachers will have to contribute one day of their salary to the welfare fund so that they can be financially helped at the time of their needs in future. He presented awards to five best model schools and five students for their excellence in different fields on the occasion.

