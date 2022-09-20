Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha MBA graduate murders younger brother for neglecting studies 

The siblings were from Itamati area of Nayagarh district and were preparing for competitive examinations.

Published: 20th September 2022 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly died after being hit by an aluminium stick by his elder brother over negligence in studying in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Raj Mohan Senapati. He was pursuing a B.Ed course here and was living with his friends in a private hostel in Baramunda, while his elder brother Biswa Mohan Senapati (24), an MBA degree holder, was living in the Nuasahi area in Nayapalli.

Police sources said after finding that Raj Mohan was not paying attention to studying, Biswa Mohan had called him to his place on Monday. He allegedly slapped and beat him with an aluminum stick leading to injuries.

The injured Raj Mohan called his friends, who took him to their hostel. Though the victim was later rushed to Capital Hospital after his health condition deteriorated, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for post-mortem. During the investigation, police found injury marks on the body of the deceased.

ALSO READ | Two more murders rock Bhubaneswar

“We came to know that the accused beat his brother with a flat aluminium stick that led to injuries. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered under section 302 of IPC,” said Nayapalli inspector-in-charge Biswaranjan Sahoo.

Their father, a school teacher in the district, has been informed about the incident. Further investigation is on, Sahoo added.

