Odisha to roll out climate-resilient livelihood action plan this year 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will implement a community-based action plan for climate resilient sustainable livelihood of coastal inhabitants from the current financial year. An amount of Rs 261.50 crore will be invested in the plan which is part of a projet under Green Climate Fund.

Development of dense mangrove forest and sea grass to enrich costal eco-system and reducing impact of tidal surge and storm will be part of the plan which was discussed in the steering committee of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Society (ICZMS) chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. Government will prepare the livelihood plan as per the need of the stakeholders and potential of the areas concerned.

Project Director ICZMP Susanta Nanda apprised that the interventions would be rolled out from current year and completed by 2026-27. The main coastal landscapes to be treated under the project would include areas like Talsari (Balasore district), Bhitarkanika (Kendrapara), Bahuda and Chilika (Ganjam), Devi river mouth and Chilika (Puri).

Around 3,75,321 hectare spreading over 339 gram panchayats and five forest divisions will be covered in the action plan. The project will contribute to the ongoing efforts of the State government in addressing the impacts of climatic hazards and disasters on the vulnerable coastal communities through popularisation of the climate adaptive livelihood activities.

Community-based organisations, NGOs, eco-clubs, women self-help groups and local village communities will be involved in planning, execution and implementation of the intervention, Nanda informed.

Mahapatra directed that annual action plan be prepared in consultation with respective communities. The Forest Environment and Climate Change department will explore all possible places for development of eco-tourism.

Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar and Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev were present in the meeting.

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will implement a community-based action plan for climate resilient sustainable livelihood of coastal inhabitants from the current financial year. An amount of Rs 261.50 crore will be invested in the plan which is part of a projet under Green Climate Fund. Development of dense mangrove forest and sea grass to enrich costal eco-system and reducing impact of tidal surge and storm will be part of the plan which was discussed in the steering committee of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Society (ICZMS) chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. Government will prepare the livelihood plan as per the need of the stakeholders and potential of the areas concerned. Project Director ICZMP Susanta Nanda apprised that the interventions would be rolled out from current year and completed by 2026-27. The main coastal landscapes to be treated under the project would include areas like Talsari (Balasore district), Bhitarkanika (Kendrapara), Bahuda and Chilika (Ganjam), Devi river mouth and Chilika (Puri). Around 3,75,321 hectare spreading over 339 gram panchayats and five forest divisions will be covered in the action plan. The project will contribute to the ongoing efforts of the State government in addressing the impacts of climatic hazards and disasters on the vulnerable coastal communities through popularisation of the climate adaptive livelihood activities. Community-based organisations, NGOs, eco-clubs, women self-help groups and local village communities will be involved in planning, execution and implementation of the intervention, Nanda informed. Mahapatra directed that annual action plan be prepared in consultation with respective communities. The Forest Environment and Climate Change department will explore all possible places for development of eco-tourism. Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar and Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev were present in the meeting.