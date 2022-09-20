Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha to roll out climate-resilient livelihood action plan this year 

Dense mangrove forest as well as sea grass will be developed to enrich coastal eco-system

Published: 20th September 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

climate change

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government will implement a community-based action plan for climate resilient sustainable livelihood of coastal inhabitants from the current financial year. An amount of Rs 261.50 crore will be invested in the plan which is part of a projet under Green Climate Fund.

Development of dense mangrove forest and sea grass to enrich costal eco-system and reducing impact of tidal surge and storm will be part of the plan which was discussed in the steering committee of Integrated Coastal Zone Management Society (ICZMS) chaired by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra. Government will prepare the livelihood plan as per the need of the stakeholders and potential of the areas concerned. 

Project Director ICZMP Susanta Nanda apprised that the interventions would be rolled out from current year and completed by 2026-27. The main coastal landscapes to be treated under the project would include areas like Talsari (Balasore district), Bhitarkanika (Kendrapara), Bahuda and Chilika (Ganjam), Devi river mouth and Chilika (Puri).

Around 3,75,321 hectare spreading over 339 gram panchayats and five forest divisions will be covered in the action plan. The project will contribute to the ongoing efforts of the State government in addressing the impacts of climatic hazards and disasters on the vulnerable coastal communities through popularisation of the climate adaptive livelihood activities.

Community-based organisations, NGOs, eco-clubs, women self-help groups and local village communities will be involved in planning, execution and implementation of the intervention, Nanda informed.
Mahapatra directed that annual action plan be prepared in consultation with respective communities. The Forest Environment and Climate Change department will explore all possible places for development of eco-tourism. 

Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Anu Garg, Principal Secretary Tourism Surendra Kumar and Principal Secretary Finance Vishal Dev were present in the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha coastal inhabitants ICZMS
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp