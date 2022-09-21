AIIMS-BBS successfully conducts first kidney transplantation

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

The transplanted kidney is also functioning well with a good urine output and normal blood creatinine levels.

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar has added another feather to its cap by successfully conducting its first live-donor kidney transplantation recently. The recipient and his donor father from Khurda district have been discharged from the hospital and are doing fine. 

The transplanted kidney is also functioning well with a good urine output and normal blood creatinine levels. The recipient, a 21-year-old engineering student, was suffering from kidney related complications since 2020 and was on dialysis since April this year. He had approached AIIMS for further treatment in May during which the institute had received the State government’s nod for renal transplantation.

The national health institute decided to go for immediate transplantation after his father (52) agreed to donate. After preliminary investigations, a nephrology team led by Dr Sandip Panda and a surgical team headed by Dr Prasant Nayak conducted the transplantation.

Congratulating the team, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Executive Director Prof Ashutosh Biswas said as the financial burden of transplantation services in private hospitals runs into lakhs and the affordable kidney transplantation service here will definitely provide a huge relief to many in the State and neighbouring states. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar President Prof Subrat Acharya appreciated the team’s performance under the mentorship of experts from PGIMER.

