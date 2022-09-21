Odisha govt policy to cover losses of industries during covid

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State government has decided to bring a special policy for industries who suffered losses during Covid-19 pandemic. This was informed by 5T Secretary VK Pandian in a meeting with representatives of around 50 small and medium industries during his visit to Khurda Industrial Estate, Jaymangala Industrial Estate, food park and Institute for Industrial Development, Khurda.

During the meeting, improvement in electricity and water supply to industries, problems related to parking of trucks, construction of hostels for workers, traffic and waste management and security related were discussed. It was decided that hostels to accommodate 2,000-3,000 workers will be constructed in each industrial estate.

During his visit to Jaymangala Industrial Estate, Pandian had a discussion with engineers and management graduates who had left their jobs during the pandemic. He assured them of all government help in their efforts to set up industrial units. Besides, Pandian also discussed with district officials and local people on various issues.

Secretary of the Industry department Hemant Sharma, Managing Director of IDCO Bhupendra Singh Poonia and Khurda Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy participated in the discussion.

