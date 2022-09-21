Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Plus II first year classes to start from September 22 in Odisha

The classes of Plus II first year students for the 2022-23 academic session will commence from September 22. 

Published: 21st September 2022 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The classes of Plus II first year students for the 2022-23 academic session will commence from September 22. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said around 3.7 lakh students have already taken admission in Plus II first year this year so far. 

He, however, said the form fill up in the second phase will continue till September 27 to fill up the vacant seats. The merit list in the second phase will be published on October 1 and the admission will take place between October 11 and 13. The admission process will be completed by October 22, he added. 

A total 5.32 lakh students had registered for enrollment of which 5.23 lakh applied online and 5.18 lakh students deposited online fees. While the seat strength this year is around 5.07 lakh, over 3.74 lakh students have already been enrolled. The second phase admission will continue to fill the remaining 1.33 lakh vacant seats, sources in the department said. 

Meanwhile, in another development, members of Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangh and different teachers association held discussion with the SME minister on different issues. Mahasangh chairman Basudev Bhatt said during the meeting the Minister has assured to strictly enforce the school bag polity and take measures for prescribing of NCERT books in private schools. 

The parents body during the meeting demanded that school fees should be charged on the basis of the facilities available in the schools for the students.  It also asked department to release a white paper on number of private schools that have followed the government’s revised school fee structure.

