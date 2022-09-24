Bhubaneswar get its first urban health and wellness centre

Home Cities Bhubaneswar

The new facility will act as a standalone health facility in the peri-urban area and will be the first port of call for accessing primary health care services in the locality, BMC officials said.

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State capital on Friday got its first Urban Health and Wellness Centre (UHWC) that will decentralise comprehensive primary health care services below the existing UPHC level under National Urban Health Mission (NUHM).

Mayor Sulochana Das inaugurated the wellness centre at VSS Nagar  in the presence of MLA North Sushanta Kumar Rout, BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange and Khurda CDMO Dr Artabandhu Nayak. The new facility will act as a standalone health facility in the peri-urban area and will be the first port of call for accessing primary health care services in the locality, BMC officials said.

Apart from strengthening the healthcare facility at peri-urban pockets, it will help improving access to high quality healthcare and minimise the out of pocket expenditure incurred by citizens on health care services and decongestion of secondary and tertiary health care facilities in the City.

BMC officials said the UHWC will have outpatient care for a range of Primary Health Care Services as per CPHC (Comprehensive Primary Health Care) guidelines as well as ancillary health care services at community level.  The State Capital will get 18 Urban HWCs.

