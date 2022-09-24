Home Cities Bhubaneswar

HBT and FLO launch digital literacy initiative

In addition to this, an apparel skill training centre was also inaugurated in the village.

Published: 24th September 2022 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2022 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sports and E& IT Minister Tusharkanti Behera at the HBT-FLO function on Friday

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Digital literacy training - an initiative by Humara Bachpan Trust (HBT) in collaboration with FICCI’s women wing FLO - was launched by Minister of State for Sports and Youth Service, Electronics and IT Tusharkanti Behera at Bantilo village in Astaranga block of Puri on Friday.

The initiative aims at empowering rural women and youth with digital literacy. In addition to this, an apparel skill training centre was also inaugurated in the village.Behera spoke about Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government’s various initiatives, particularly Mission Shakti, for empowering women across the State. Emphasising on the importance of diversification of skilling and training opportunities for women, he urged women to open and operate bank accounts for themselves to learn money management.

The Minister praised HBT and FLO’s contribution in empowering women. He also highlighted the efforts of HBT in skilling women in phenyl-making and and the business model incorporated therewith by the women to earn a livelihood.

Founder chairperson of HBT as well as FLO Bhubaneswar Dharitri Patnaik spoke about efforts being undertaken by HBT for upskilling women from rural communities in Puri and empowering them across various streams to swiftly lead them towards progress and development. She said digital literacy is more of a life skill or a survival skill. HBT in partnership with FLO is implementing Village Holistic Development (VHD) programme in seven villages of Astranga block to bring transformation in the lives of women to enable them to become successful entrepreneurs and professionals.

FLO Bhubaneswar chairperson Namrita Chahal spoke about the chapter’s initiatives. More than 1,000 women and youth have been trained through digital literarcy programme of FICCI FLO’s national initiative. On the occasion, digital literacy trainees were felicitated in presence of more than 200 women from Udayapur, Natara, Bantilo, Sisua, Keutijangha, Sanaola and Belanga villages.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HBT FLO Tusharkanti Behera Humara Bachpan Trust
India Matters
SDRF personnel recover the body of a female resort receptionist, who was murdered allegedly by the resort owner (Photo | PTI)
Uttarakhand resort murder: Body of receptionist found in Cheela canal
A vehicle stuck on the waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway (Photo | PTI)
Rains drench Delhi for third consecutive day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi flays ‘urban Naxals’ for stalling progress in Gujarat
Image used for representational purposes (File Photo)
Punjab governor, AAP spar over special assembly session on September 27

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp