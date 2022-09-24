Two held for stealing valuables from passengers in Mo Bus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Be aware while travelling in Mo Bus as your co-passengers including unsuspecting children may steal your valuables. Such incidents are being reported regularly from the buses notwithstanding the fact that they have CCTV cameras installed in them.

The Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested two persons for allegedly stealing articles from passengers travelling in Mo Buses in the last few days. Sanjaya Singh (26) of Purulia district in West Bengal and Ganesh Pradhan (30) were arrested from Dhanmandal in Jajpur district in connection with the theft. The accused had recently stolen two mobile phones from students of Rama Devi Women’s University while they were travelling in a Mo Bus.

The accused had switched off one of the mobile phones. However, the other remained on and was tracked by police leading to their arrest late on Thursday night.The police seized 15 mobile phones including those belonging to the RD University students, one pair of gold earrings, two laptops along with bags and Rs 5,500 in cash from the accused. Police said women and minor children are part of the racket involved in stealing articles from passengers.

