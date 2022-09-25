Bhubaneswar hosts conference on endoscopic surgery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The city on Saturday hosted a conference on Third Space Endoscopic Surgery to spread awareness on the advanced technology for treatment of various gastrointestinal diseases.The conference was inaugurated by renowned gastroenterologists Dr SP Singh and Dr Mahesh Goenka.

Third space endoscopy is the most innovative and a minimal invasive endoscopic procedure performed inside the chest and abdomen very effectively without any cut from outside and requirement of blood transfusion.

Speaking on the surgery senior gastroenterologist Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu said many diseases like achalasia cardia, motility disorders of food pipe where patients struggle to swallow food and hirschsprung disease that affects the large intestine can be treated along with the removal of deep seated tumours from the gastrointestinal tract with the surgery.

As this technique leads to faster recovery with least pain to patients, Dr Sahu urged gastroenterologists from across the country congregated here to get trained to use the medical technology for the benefits of patients.

The event also witnessed live demonstration of the surgery performed on patients, who were treated with this advanced technology. Around 300 experts from across the globe participated in this event. Senior gastroenterologists Dr Alok Srivastava, Dr CR Panda and Dr Sushant Sethi also spoke.

BHUBANESWAR: The city on Saturday hosted a conference on Third Space Endoscopic Surgery to spread awareness on the advanced technology for treatment of various gastrointestinal diseases.The conference was inaugurated by renowned gastroenterologists Dr SP Singh and Dr Mahesh Goenka. Third space endoscopy is the most innovative and a minimal invasive endoscopic procedure performed inside the chest and abdomen very effectively without any cut from outside and requirement of blood transfusion. Speaking on the surgery senior gastroenterologist Dr Manoj Kumar Sahu said many diseases like achalasia cardia, motility disorders of food pipe where patients struggle to swallow food and hirschsprung disease that affects the large intestine can be treated along with the removal of deep seated tumours from the gastrointestinal tract with the surgery. As this technique leads to faster recovery with least pain to patients, Dr Sahu urged gastroenterologists from across the country congregated here to get trained to use the medical technology for the benefits of patients. The event also witnessed live demonstration of the surgery performed on patients, who were treated with this advanced technology. Around 300 experts from across the globe participated in this event. Senior gastroenterologists Dr Alok Srivastava, Dr CR Panda and Dr Sushant Sethi also spoke.