BMC to rope in SHGs to rejuvenate water bodies 

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body’s engineers will provide technical support to the SHGs at the field level for the water body rejuvenation project. 

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) will rejuvenate water bodies within its jurisdiction by involving Mission Shakti self help groups (SHGs) under Mukhyamantri Karma Tatapara Abhiyan Yojana (Mukta). A proposal has been approved to take up rejuvenation of natural drain no 10 and lake in the city at an investment of Rs 1.85 crore on a pilot basis. The project will be executed by 16 Mission Shakti SHGs of ward nos 28, 35 and 36 under Mukta scheme. 

As part of the project, the Mission Shakti SHGs will work with BMC to check pollution at the source level, conserve storm water, increase ground water recharge and improve catchment area to address water scarcity and flooding. This will also enhance the role of community in urban governance, said Housing and Urban Development secretary G Mathi Vathanan in an orientation programme for  Mission Shakti SHGs, corporators, engineers, ward officers and city mission managers of the areas concerned. 

He said restoration of all water bodies through existing artificial treatment in urban areas is not a permanent solution due to which the State government has decided to rejuvenate water bodies in a natural way by adopting sustainable and lasting solutions and practices.Mayor Sulochana Das said the project will provide another opportunity to women to strengthen their base of partnership with government.The civic body will extend all support in this regard, she added. 

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body’s engineers will provide technical support to the SHGs at the field level for the water body rejuvenation project. BMC has identified and documented details of 85 water bodies within its jurisdiction and has put them in the public domain to raise awareness among people to ensure that the public and community assets remain well protected.

