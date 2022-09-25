Fake drug case: Police track two traders in Bihar

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a major breakthrough in fake drugs case in Cuttack, the Commissionerate Police claimed to have identified two pharmaceutical traders in Bihar, who had supplied the spurious Telma-40 and Telma-AM to different drug wholesalers.

“A special team of Commissionerate Police which had gone to Bihar along with Drug Control officials is carrying out raids with the help of Gaya Police at various locations there. We have already identified two traders involved in the spurious drugs case. We are trying to reach the manufacturing point where the fake drugs were manufactured,” said DCP Pinak Mishra adding that the investigation was underway.

Earlier, Drug Control officials had seized huge stock of the fake medicines produced under Gelmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, by two Cuttack-based agencies - Puja Enterprises and VR Drug Agencies.

