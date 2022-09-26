Bhubaneswar Corporation to develop software for real time information on parking in City soon

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After deciding to introduce electronic ticketing machines (ETMs) in all parking lots of the City within a fortnight, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is now planning to develop a software for parking management and integrate it with Bhubaneswar.me portal to provide real time information on availability of parking space to citizens.

BMC Commissioner Vijay Amruta Kulange said the civic body will soon develop a software for the purpose and integrate it with existing portal. The digital service will help people know which parking area is public and which private. The service will help track real time information on occupancy of parking lots.

“Citizens won’t be required to download any new application for the purpose. To keep it simple and encourage wider use of the service, we have planned to integrate the facility with the existing Bhubaneswar.me portal and application,” Kulange said.

He said it will also help BMC ensure proper utilisation of parking space and help reduce inconvenience to commuters. It may take three more months to develop the software, the Commissioner said. Sources said BMC may also explore advance bookings for parking in the digital service.

Meanwhile, Kulange said soon the civic body will work out a plan to identify parking and no-parking zones in the City to address the menace of illegal parking. Once the places are identified, strict action will be taken against unauthorised parking in public areas, he said.

A separate enforcement squad will also be formed for the purpose. The civic body is likely to take up the issue in its next meeting.For Durga puja, BMC officials said the civic body will work with the Commissionerate Police to ensure adequate traffic and parking arrangements.

In a bid to check illegal collection parking fees in the city, the BMC had recently decided to introduce ETMs in all parking lots in next 15 days. The Commissioner had informed that the civic body will do away with manual ticketing once the ETMs are introduced.

