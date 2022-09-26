Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman threatens suicide near Odisha Chief Minister's residence, rescued

Personnel of Commissionerate Police and Odisha Fire Service rushed to the spot to rescue the woman, identified as Manorama Barik of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district.

Published: 26th September 2022 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2022 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High drama ensued near Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence ‘Naveen Nivas’ here on Sunday afternoon as a 40-year-old woman climbed up a tree and threatened to jump alleging the police were not looking into her grievances. 

Personnel of Commissionerate Police and Odisha Fire Service rushed to the spot to rescue the woman, identified as Manorama Barik of Basudevpur in Bhadrak district. She stays in Laxmisagar locality here. In a video of the incident that went viral on social media, the personnel can be seen holding a jumping sheet to prevent injuries to Manorama in case she jumped from the tree. A police personnel climbed up the tree to persuade her to come down. 

Manorama climbed up the tree at around 2.10 pm. Fire personnel had to use a ladder to bring her down more than 20 minutes later. Police said Manorama stays in Laxmisagar but had visited Airport police station a couple of times to lodge various complaints. 

“Manorama had got her husband arrested a few days back in a dowry case. Now she wants to stay with him again. We are trying to ascertain the exact reason behind her decision to attempt to injure herself and accordingly we will look into her grievances,” said DCP Prateek Singh. Manorama had earlier approached them to lodge complaints against her family members, husband and in-laws citing various reasons.

